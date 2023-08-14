A woman has allegedly experienced a nightmarish ordeal, where she was beaten and imprisoned in the home she shared with her partner, who said he would kill her if she tried to leave.
A 67-year-old man, who cannot be to protect the identity of the victim, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in relation to the incident.
According to a police witness, the pair had been living in Wendouree together since their relationship started about four months ago, but the situation allegedly turned violent when they had a verbal argument while the victim was trying to leave the house.
The man allegedly grabbed her by the arms to stop her leaving, before forcing her into the bedroom and slamming the door on her arm.
Allegedly, he threw a vacuum at the victim's head, leaving her with significant bruising to her arm and eye.
The man then allegedly told the victim he couldn't let her leave, because he didn't want to go back to jail.
On another occasion, when the victim tried to leave the home, the man allegedly grabbed her by the hair and dragged her back to the bedroom.
When she reported the incident to police on July 25, 2023, she said she felt "extremely scared", and thought she would be killed if she tried to leave.
Allegedly, the man told her he would have nothing to live for if he went back to prison, so he would kill her before being reincarcerated.
Eventually the woman escaped the home and travelled to a shopping centre to call police.
According to the prosecutor, the man had an extensive history of family violence against multiple previous partners, including 52 contraventions of family violence orders.
They said the alleged victim was "terrified" of the accused, and said she felt he was capable of killing someone.
Despite what you say about this relationship, the reality is you have been breaching intervention orders for 20 years with different partners.- Magistrate Letizia Torres
Owing to this, they said he should be denied bail as his release presented too much of a risk to the victim.
The man, who represented himself from custody, said he made no threats to kill the alleged victim, and had never stopped her from leaving the house.
He said the woman was a frequent drug user, and had sustained her injuries by falling off a chair and hitting her head on the edge of a table while intoxicated.
At 67-years-old, the man also said he was "too old for that rubbish", and that all his interactions with the alleged victim had been "quite honourable".
Magistrate Letizia Torres said she had been presented with sufficient photographic evidence of the assaults, and rejected the claim that victim had merely fallen from a chair.
"My main issue is with the evidence of injuries and your significant history of family violence," she said.
"Despite what you say about this relationship, the reality is you have been breaching intervention orders for 20 years with different partners."
Magistrate Torres directed the man to engage a solicitor and gather more evidence.
He was denied bail, and will return to court on August 21, 2023.
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
