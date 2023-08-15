Big man falls just shy of '200 Club' | Rd 16 Stars of the Week

Luke Goetz' dazzling performance against Lake Wendouree has seen the Bacchus Marsh big man lead the league in ranking points.
The Cobra tallied 196 ranking points from his 25-disposal, 69-hitout outing in the 92-point thumping.
He pipped Darley's Brett Bewley by just one point with the Devils boasting three of the top five totals for the weekend.
Lucas Impey (182) and Billy Myers (177) joined Ballarat midfielder-forward Paddy Simpson (182) in rounding out the top five.
Myers enjoyed a league-best seven-goal outing against the Panthers.
Goetz also led the league in hit-outs, finishing with one more than Melton South ruck Broden Collins.
The Courier will exclusively bring you in-depth player-by-player statistics from every Ballarat Football Netball League game.
View every round 16 player's ranking points in the searchable table below.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
