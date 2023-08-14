The Courier
Ballarat to host Bowls Regions Sides Championships

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 15 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 9:15am
Bowls Victoria's Regions Sides Championships will be held in Ballarat in January, adding to what will be a packed calendar of events in the first month of the new year.

