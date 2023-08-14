Bowls Victoria's Regions Sides Championships will be held in Ballarat in January, adding to what will be a packed calendar of events in the first month of the new year.
The City of Ballarat forecasts that the event will contribute around $215,000 to the local economy.
It will be held on the weekend of January 13 and 14, one week after major tournaments at both the Sebastopol Bowling Club and the Ballarat Memorial Sports Club.
The final AusCycling Road Nationals cycling event is scheduled for the first weekend of January.
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the event was expected to see more than 1200 people flock to the city for the event which is a major state selection event.
"It is attracting events like the Bowls Victoria 2024 Regions Sides Championships that cements Ballarat's national reputation as a sports events destination," Hudson said.
"We are thrilled to welcome the event to Ballarat and we look forward to seeing many hundreds of visitors throughout the city.
"As a council we have invested heavily in our sporting facilities over many years and that puts us in a strong position to attract events like this."
IN THE NEWS
Bowls Victoria commercial operations general manager, Andrew Haug said Ballarat was the ideal destination to host the 2024 Region Sides Championships.
"With its central location together with a wide-ranging choice of accommodation, extensive list of restaurants, cafes and tourism attractions, the City of Ballarat was the perfect choice to host the Region Sides Championships in 2024," he said.
"With a long-standing history of hosting some of the country's largest and most significant events we know the bowls fraternity and their families will look forward to immersing themselves in all that Ballarat has to offer and calling the region home for the Region Sides Championships for many years to come."
The host venues for the event are yet to be confirmed.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.