Overdose deaths is an issue about the Joe Blow and Plain Janes in our community, addiction medicine physician Adam Straub said.
The risk is real for anyone with prescribed medication, Dr Straub said, even for those who are on the right dosage and stable - an event, such as a cold, could lower the body's ability to cope.
Too often people dismiss the risk under what Dr Straub called the "theory of it's not me", yet he has seen people from all ages and "every walk of life" seeking help in Ballarat.
Dr Straub and Ballarat Community Health harm reduction coordinator Kate Davenport have been speaking up to raise awareness for a largely preventable toll - their biggest hurdle has been in getting people to listen and realise the need for everyone to be prepared in an emergency.
A Coroner's Court of Victoria report showed a confirmed 1031 overdose deaths in the state between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2022. More than 20 per cent of these deaths were in regional Victoria and about 75 per cent were ruled unintentional.
In a bid to reach more Joe Blows and Plain Janes in the region, Ballarat Community Health will host a free screening of film The Fix, narrated by Samuel L Jackson, with a panel discussion to follow featuring Dr Straub, harm reduction practitioner Simon Brisbane and people with lived experience.
The Fix aims to expose the history of the war on drugs in the United States, to examine this worldwide impact and to debunk common misunderstandings about drugs and addiction.
Dr Straub said the average age for overdose deaths tended to be between 35 to 65 years old, which was a huge age range stretching across adulthood. He saw people much younger and much older than this, too.
He said drug overdoses could affect everyone and this was why everyone needed to better look after each other.
"There are so many different things that can increase risk. It's not just a stereotype," Dr Straub said. "...There are lots of ways doing harm reduction can make a big difference.
"It is possible to use most substances in a safer way - I'm not saying these are all safe - but certain protections do minimise harms and potential deadly outcomes.
"Given the population at risk for overdoses is everybody, everyone needs more information and more awareness to look after each other."
Dr Straub pointed to an increased risk for people on prescription medications who have co-morbidities or combining medications with other legal substances, such as alcohol.
He said the added sedation or lowered breathing could be tell-tale signs.
About 75 per cent of Victorian overdose deaths involve multiple drugs, including pharmaceutical drugs.
Overdose could even be from taking an extra painkiller when mistakenly thinking you had not taken a dose already.
People who take opioids, or whose loved ones are at risk of overdose, are encouraged to check with their general practitioner or pharmacist about Naloxone, which can help when there is an overdose or adverse reaction to opioids.
BCH harm reduction coordinator Kate Davenport said overdose could "creep up" on you and it was important to be armed with the best support and prevention information.
Ms Davenport encouraged people and families who needed support to avoid overdose to contact BCH on 5338 4500.
BCH's special screening of The Fix and panel discussion is at Regent Cinemas on August 31 from 6.15pm.
August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day and as part of the campaign, the Ballarat Town Hall clock face, and Lake Wendouree and Eureka Gardens fountains will be lit up in purple.
