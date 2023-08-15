Hepburn Shire councillors will vote on the council's official stance on the upcoming Voice referendum at their Tuesday night meeting.
The officers' recommendation is to formally support the Voice referendum.
But councillors are able to have their own personal view on the vote, which is expected between October and December this year.
The officers' recommendation also suggests council could commit to sharing unbiased information about the referendum to help residents make an informed decision.
Money spent on sharing information would come out of the existing reconciliation action plan implementation budget.
Council officers argue this position is in recognition of the position advocated by the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation, as well as aligning with the Hepburn Shire Council's reconciliation plan.
Councillors could choose not to support the upcoming recommendation or they could also choose to not take a formal position but still share information with the community.
The council meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 15 at the Daylesford Town Hall.
The meeting will start at 5.30pm and a livestream will be available.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
