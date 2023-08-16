Ballarat businesses facing the loss of Commonwealth Games revenue on top of rising operational costs are turning to energy efficiency hacks to help ensure long-term profitability.
Retail and hospitality business owners were the majority of attendees at the inaugural Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emissions (BREAZE) 'Make Your Business Energy Efficient' event last week, harnessing the expert knowledge of accredited Victorian Energy Scorecard Assessor Dale Boucher to identify how they could minimise their bills without compromising the customer experience.
From learning how to properly read an electricity bill to making sense of the government rebates and subsidies on offer but not always well-advertised, many of the tips were low or no cost.
Others required more of a long-term investment mindset, such as the installation of solar power systems and electric heat pumps to replace ageing gas infrastructure.
Sovereign Park Motor Inn owner Tim Canny left the session with a 'to-do' list of small tweaks for immediate energy use reductions - like filling insulation gaps - as well as a greater sense of urgency to implement larger-scale upgrades he's been considering for some time.
The 40-year-old business boasts 50 guest rooms plus a recreation centre with a heated swimming pool among its facilities.
Its first rooftop solar panels will be installed imminently and are expected to be paid off through energy cost savings within five years.
"Saving on energy has become more of a priority," Mr Canny said.
"With solar, we can save a lot and at the same time it improves the value of the business."
The City of Ballarat is on the same page, recently announcing it would investigate transitioning its Ballarat Aquatic and Lifestyle Centre (BALC) to 100 per cent renewable energy.
An August 3 media release revealed the award-winning BALC is responsible for about 80 per cent of the council's overall gas usage and about 50 per cent of its electricity.
A new partnership with global aquatic centre experts Beca is expected to deliver detailed Energy Efficiency Action Plan by the end of the month, using computer modelling to understand how all forms of energy (electricity, gas, heat energy and airflows) are used in the facility and where energy losses are occurring.
The aim is to "create further energy and cost savings while delivering the same level comfort to patrons and staff," the release stated.
BREAZE program coordinator and small business owner Ellen Burns said there was no better time for businesses to consider how to use energy more efficiently, which would in turn reduce their carbon footprint.
In choosing the best value energy offer, Ms Burns said it was important to consider factors other than price such as peak and off-peak times which differ between providers.
One free tool recommended for businesses wishing to monitor their energy use is Powercor's 'myEnergy', which provides up to two years' of data.
"It's not just looking for the cheapest rate - it's how and when we use power, which is something we don't hear talked about as much," Ms Burns said.
BREAZE is running weekly home energy efficiency workshops at Barkly Square until early September.
Visit their Facebook page for details.
