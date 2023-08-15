Four Ballarat hockey players have been named in national teams as a result from their performances at the National Country Championship, which have wrapped up in Shepparton.
Kahlua Smart and Molly Kilx have each been selected in the Australian Country Under-21 team which will head to Borneo for a tournament in January. It the second national selection for both girls
Lachlan Hansford and Sophie Collings also earned national selection in the Australian Country Team which will tour New Zealand next April.
The quartet earned their selections after an overall successful week at the National Country Championships where Victoria's men's team took home a silver and the women's team took home a bronze.
Ballarat's Jeff Sly, who managed the men's team, has also been named to manage the squad in Borneo in January
He said, overall, it was a positive week for the host state, and Hansford, who plays for Ballarat-based club EGC, was a key member of the team, playing as a defensive midfielder.
He also praised Callum Bridge, from Warrnambool, who plays in Ballarat for Bobcats as goalkeeper. Bridge conceded just five goals in seven matches.
"I think we really should have won, we created plenty of chance in the final, but we just couldn't capitalise," Sly said. "Western Australia were a very strong and physical side.
"On reflection we're happy with the overall result. New South Wales finished on top, Queensland second, we were third and Western Australia were fourth, but the third and fourth teams won the crossover matches, which doesn't happen often at all.
"We've never won a gold, but the last time we won a silver was back in Wollongong eight years ago, so it was a good result to get the silver on reflection."
The women's team won bronze, defeating the Defence Force team in the bronze-medal play-off. Queensland won the women's tournament, defeating New South Wales in a penalty shoot-out.
Klix, from Ballarat club Ducks, had a big tournament as goal keeper, and Collings, who now represents Victoria having previously been in both South Australia and New South Wales teams, used her pace on the striker line to good effect, while Smart, a Ballarat junior who now plays Premier League in Geelong, had her best tournament so far as a defender.
Ballarat's Peter Roberts acted as physio for the women's team, while Tammy Hansford has been named as assistant coach for the women's team for the tour of New Zealand next year.
