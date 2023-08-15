The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Shortage of speech pathologists leads to long wait times in Ballarat

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated August 15 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Natalie Wright does not know whether she will ever hear her son Ryder speak, and fears a shortage of speech pathologists will impact his potential to talk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.