Natalie Wright does not know whether she will ever hear her son Ryder speak, and fears a shortage of speech pathologists will impact his potential to talk.
Ryder, almost 3, was recently diagnosed with level three autism and after babbling a few words when he was one, his speech regressed.
In recent weeks Ms Wright has phoned many speech pathology clinics across Ballarat and in some cases was told to call back in four or five months just to be placed on a waiting list for an appointment.
"He may not be able to speak ever, or may only ever say a few words, or may be able to speak. It's 50/50 but the most important thing for him to speak is he needs to start speech therapy now and you can't get in anywhere," Ms Wright said.
Ryder is now on a waiting list for speech therapy through Pinarc, but Ms Wright is unsure how long it will be before he is seen and hoped by ringing all of Ballarat's speech pathologists he might be offered an appointment earlier.
"It's scary to think someone's child might not be able to speak because they didn't get what they needed."
But hopes were dashed with every clinic telling her there were no places available.
"Early intervention is the most important thing for people like Ryder; for anyone with disability," Ms Wright said.
"I worry about Ryder, and about every child who needs to get into speech therapy. It's scary to think someone's child might not be able to speak because they didn't get what they needed."
It's a common situation across the country with a critical shortage of speech pathologists, especially in regional areas.
According to a recent Speech Pathology Australia Workforce Analysis, the average waiting time for an initial speech pathology assessment nationally was 12 to 20 weeks, but many people reported much longer waits.
Federation University speech pathology discipline lead Professor Chyrisse Heine, a former director of Speech Pathology Australia, said the shortage of qualified speech pathologists was a "real problem".
"I feel so bad for these families. They have a real need for the service and there's just a blockage. Across the board there's a very high demand for varying levels of unmet need across the whole community."
She said a combination of COVID, increased demand and greater awareness of the importance of speech pathology had contributed to the critical shortage.
"People now have greater access to funding and services through Medicare and NDIS and that's led to increased demand ... and also I think also the community is more aware of the importance of speech pathology," Professor Heine said.
"Certainly within the regions the whole ... lack of workforce has been exacerbated."
It's not just children like Ryder who are missing out, but other people with communication and swallowing difficulties including stroke patients of all ages who often report difficulty finding a speech pathologist once they have left hospital care.
"As soon as there's a diagnosis made or a need for intervention, there's very good evidence that early intervention supports better outcomes," Professor Heine said.
Federation University's first Masters of Speech Pathology students will graduate this year and given the shortage of speech pathologists in the region the university is pioneering a program to provide ongoing support to them, particularly those who may take up jobs in the region where they are the only speech pathologist in an area.
"We know there's a need for ongoing support. As a new graduate you don't want them to go into a position where they are the only speech pathologist and it takes a while to create that supervision and those mentors ... so we will offer them that ongoing support and supervision," she said.
"The most important thing is we work with local providers are collaborate in teaching and learning. They are involved in our course, and they take our students, and we are passionate about bringing that workforce to the community."
Ms Wright said it was not just speech pathology that she and Ryder had been forced to wait for, but occupational therapy and even his autism assessment, which was eventually supported through CAFS.
She also called for more understanding from the community in general around people with a disability.
"Whenever we go out shopping everyone stares at us. I hate it. It's really awkward because Ryder's hands always open and shut, and his legs are going bouncing the whole pram and everyone stares at us.
"I just wish people would look then look away. You can clearly tell he is disabled; you don't need to stare ... and I feel they are judging us because they don't understand that he does that to feel regulated."
A recent experience when out, in which Ryder threw food he did not want, almost left her in tears.
"If he doesn't want his food he will just throw it ... and a lady gave us the most evil look in the world. He doesn't mean it, he has a disability, yet she still sat there giving us a greasy."
