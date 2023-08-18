Victoria Park will be turned into cycling city as Australia's best cyclo-cross riders descend on Ballarat for both the National and State Championships.
Ballarat has previously held races as part of the cyclo-cross national series, but this is the first time it has host the AusCycling Cyclo-cross National Championships on Saturday and the AusCycling Victorian Cyclo-cross Championships on Sunday.
Australia's 2022 elite men's and women's national champions Tom Chapman and Bec Locke will return to defend their titles, with Locke, a Victorian, admitting she hoped for a bit of winter precipitation on the course.
"It's wonderful to have the national championship return to Victoria, and last year's national series event in Ballarat was truly impressive," she said.
"The course promises to be fast unless rain intervenes, which could favor certain riders. Personally, I'm hoping for rain and plenty of mud.
"Despite my somewhat limited training this year due to work, my riding form is quite strong. My aim is to secure a victory, though there's fierce competition among some exceptional female riders, setting the stage for an exciting race."
The Victoria Park course spans 2.65km and will encompass a short but steep climb and descent using 'The Mound' - the mullock heap that is officially named Mount Holled-Smith.
AusCycling sport executive general manager Kipp Kaufmann said more green and gold jerseys will be well earned.
"The Cyclo-cross National Championships keep building great momentum in the community," he said.
"Ballarat is an incredible location to host the National Championships and we know that it will provide a great time for all involved."
Cyclo-cross is an off-road form of bike racing around a short circuit that will require competitors to overcome barriers and obstacles on the course. Often riders will be required to dismount and carry their bike to overcome the obstacles.
Originating in Europe, the competition races are designed to be held in the winter and muddy tracks are the norm, making for a brutally challenging yet entertaining spectacle.
CX Ballarat, which is hosting the two-day event, was established as a national series event in 2022.
The weekend is also a festival of cycling for the whole community, with free come and try rides for schools and entertainment across the weekend. spectators are permitted free of charge.
The 2023 AusCycling Cyclo-cross National Championships will be held on Saturday with racing from 9.30am to 4pm. The Victorian State Championships will be held on Sunday from 9.30am to 4pm.
