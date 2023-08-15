One of Australia's worst paedophiles, former Catholic priest Gerald Ridsdale, was once again condemned to jail for sexually abusing children.
At the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Ridsdale appeared over video-link from custody, old and frail in a hospital bed and occasionally coughing or closing his eyes.
He had pleaded guilty to touching a boy's genitals while a trainee priest at St Bridget's College in Horsham in 1988.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said the complainant, a man now aged in his 40s, described feeling like he had "dodged a bullet" compared to Ridsdale's other victims.
Ridsdale had called the boy into his office, grabbing his arm before grabbing his genitals over his clothes and saying "it's alright".
"I felt like if I stood there I'd be another one of those that didn't move," Mr Radford read from the man's victim impact statement.
"It's nothing in comparison to what happened to the other kids."
Mr Radford sentenced Ridsdale to 12 months in prison, adding to his current sentence - Ridsdale will not be eligible for parole until April 2028, at which time he will be 93 years old.
It was noted the man was Ridsdale's 72nd victim for which he had been sentenced, and the offending was aggravated because of his position of trust, "clothed with authority of the Catholic Church".
Mr Radford said Ridsdale will likely die in jail - he is currently bedridden, suffering from chronic pain, muscle wastage, and weakness of limbs.
While he is receiving treatment at a prison hospital, Mr Radford noted palliative care was being discussed.
He also acknowledged a psychologist's report which stated while Ridsdale now had a greater empathy for his victims, "had I known (about the offending's impact on the children), I can't say I would not have done it".
Had Ridsdale not pleaded guilty, he would have been sentenced to 18 months in jail, with a 12-month non-parole period.
In total, Ridsdale is currently serving a total of 37 years in prison.
Ridsdale was born in Ballarat, and abused and raped dozens of children while a priest in parishes across western Victoria until he was jailed in 1994.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
