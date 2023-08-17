Ballarat homeowners are being encouraged to keep insuring their homes despite skyrocketing premiums.
Home insurance premiums rose 28 per cent to $1894 in the year to March 31, the biggest rise in 20 years, according to Actuaries Institute research.
Highest risk properties, including those in flood-prone areas, are up by 50 per cent.
The insurance costs raise concerns many Australian households may abandon their insurance altogether.
However, RACV general manager home portfolio Darren Turner said there were devastating consequences if a homeowner did not insure their house.
"Leaving a home uninsured can have devastating financial consequences for a homeowner if their home is destroyed or they were to be liable for a personal injury to a visitor in their home. The maintenance of home insurance is also a requirement for most mortgage holders," Mr Turner said.
"The amount people insure their homes for should be enough to rebuild and replace their building and contents if they had to do it today. This is particularly relevant given the inflationary impacts on the cost of building materials and trades."
The Actuaries Institute research reveals the proportion of "affordability stressed" households rose from 10 per cent to 12 per cent, spending on average 8.8 weeks of their income on home insurance.
It is estimated 1.24 million Australian households are facing home insurance affordability stress.
Report co-author and actuary Sharanjit Paddam said a number of factors contributed to an increase in home insurance premiums.
"Half the increase in home insurance premiums relates to building cost inflation, which has spiked during the past two years due to supply chain shortages. There's also been an increase in natural disasters and higher reinsurance costs, driven by the climate change impacts we're already seeing," Mr Paddam said.
"Based on science, we expect these home insurance affordability pressures are likely to continue to worsen due to climate change. If we don't take policy action now, we can expect to have more people abandoning home insurance."
IN THE NEWS
The RACV recommends homeowners review their sum insured on an annual basis.
"If a home is underinsured, the homeowner may be caught short if they need to completely rebuild their home and replace their contents," Mr Turner said.
"As we approach the summer bushfire and storm season, we encourage people to revisit their sums insured, as they may be surprised by how inflation has impacted current rebuilding and contents replacement costs."
