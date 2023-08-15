School bands from across Ballarat will showcase their musical talents and get audiences tapping along as the annual Ballarat School Bands Extravaganza returns.
The night is just about music, with no competition involved, allowing students to simply "come together to enjoy themselves" according to organiser Ron Thomas from the Lions Club of Sebastopol and District.
"There are a lot of good school-aged musicians in the Ballarat area and the night is a good opportunity for the school bands to showcase themselves in front of an audience and meet with others who have the same musical interests," he said.
On August 22, the Wizbang band from Ballarat High School, the Concert Band from Phoenix P-12 Community College, The Accidentals from Woodmans Hill Secondary College and a Mount Clear College band will come together to perform at Woodmans Hill Secondary College.
"The night is a win-win event for the school bands and the Lions Club," Mr Thomas said.
The two-hour concert will raise funds for the Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre (BRICC) Wellness Centre, which recently received $1500 donated from the takings of previous band nights.
IN OTHER NEWS
Ballarat's School Bands Extravaganza is at 7pm on Tuesday August 22 at Woodmans Hill Secondary College. Entry is $5 for adults and gold coin donation for children under 15. For more information call 5345 3344.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.