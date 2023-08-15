The Courier
School Band Extravaganza showcases the music of Ballarat students

By Michelle Smith
August 15 2023 - 4:00pm
School bands from across Ballarat will showcase their musical talents and get audiences tapping along as the annual Ballarat School Bands Extravaganza returns.

