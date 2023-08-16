She's been so close before, but putting on her first green and gold cycling champion jersey is the goal for Ballarat's Miranda Griffiths.
Griffiths is one of the leading contenders for this week's CX Ballarat Cyclo-Cross national and state championships which will be held at Victoria Park on Saturday and Sunday.
The national titles will be the first of the full weekend of action on Saturday, with Sunday seeing the best in the state ride for glory.
For Griffiths, a former elite road racer and now a mother of two, cyclo-cross provides the best of all worlds.
"I was a professional road cyclist, which feels like a lifetime ago, I retired from that, had kids, but I've always been very competitive and I still love cycling," she said.
"With work and kids I don't have a lot of time to train, but cyclo-cross, for the women is a 50-minute event, so with the amount of hours I can train a week, which is roughly 10 hours, it's an event that is pretty realistic for me to target.
"Because it's around a small circuit as well, it's something the family can watch, it's very inclusive, they have kids racing, races for all abilities, it's a family-friendly thing and it fits in with my current life."
Griffiths, who is on a winning streak this season, said it had been unseasonably warm going this year.
"Normally when you do cyclo-cross in Victoria it's a pretty muddy event because it is held over the winter months," she said. "But this year, it's been unusually dry and all the national events have been warm and dry.
"I was expecting that Ballarat would be typically muddy, but it's been unusually dry here as well. Last year was insanely muddy, I'm not quite sure it will be quite that muddy this time around."
Griffiths said when she heard Ballarat was hosting the national titles, she was keen to make both the events her number one priority for this season.
"As soon as they announced early in the year where the nationals were, I decided that would be my target," she said. "My training has been geared specifically for that ever since.
"I'm normally training indoors on the trainer bike at 5am most mornings - I train before work. With cyclo-cross without having a specific course mapped out before the event, you train yourself for racing, you do the skill specific work in a park, but otherwise it's hard to practice it.
"Physiologically the training does prepare you for the event, I do a lot of mountain biking outside of that which keeps my technical skills up to scratch.
"I've entered for both events; obviously if I was lucky enough to win nationals, then the celebrations might get out of hand before the event.
"Personally, I prefer the fact we have the big one on the first day; if you have a crash or equipment failure, you don't want to be missing the nationals."
Griffiths said it would mean the world to her to win a national championship on home soil.
"The goal is definitely to win, I've targeted the national series this year, I've won the last few rounds," she said. "I've never had a Australian jersey before - it's something I always wanted to have on the road. It's still a big goal of mine - I haven't been able to achieve yet.
"It would mean so much to do it at home - my family will be coming to watch, I'll have friends and family there. It would be amazing."
