This is the school pitch the Matildas came to bless in a 2016 visit to Ballarat - and the support for the national women's soccer team is reaching fever pitch again.
Newington Primary School pupils are vocal about showing their support in return to the Matildas, following the team as closely as they can in the FIFA Women's World Cup with a semi-final looming against England.
When asked whether the Matildas could go all the way, senior pupils gave a resounding cheer and with one pupil keen to make the answer was obvious: "Well, of course. They're in it."
Seven years ago, the soccer-mad pupils at Urquhart Park primary (now Newington) were tearing up the school's front yard into mud until finally an all-weather pitch was installed. Pupils at the time then heard the Matildas would be in town for a friendly against New Zealand and sent more than 350 invitations for the team to officially open the pitch.
The scoreboard is emblazoned in the Matildas' honour.
Every recess and lunchtime the pitch is packed and has become even more so during the Matildas' World Cup campaign. A new generation of boys and girls - all too young for the Matildas' visit - clamour to be Sam Kerr in scratch matches.
Goalkeeper Kobe, who pulled on the gloves when The Courier re-visited the pitch, was a big fan of Mackenzie Arnold, who made the saves under pressure in a thriller quarter-final.
"I was stressing if she didn't save it," Kobe said. "Keeping is hard because you're so close."
Newington Primary's representative girls soccer players and senior boys soccer players told The Courier the Matildas were really good because they were "dominating" and "inspirational - girls can do anything".
They said pulling on jerseys the Matildas had signed on that special day was exciting. For the first official time, the school allowed a signed Matildas' football out of its glass case for photos only, not for play.
Newington teacher and former Ballarat and District Soccer Association player Karla Devlin said it was brilliant to see plenty of mini-Tillies and mini-Roos at the school inspired by the Matildas and all teams, officials, referees and players in the World Cup on Australian soil.
"The Matildas are an inspiration for the nation and have been for many years...It's wonderful to see the pathway for young footballers finally developing and it will be a relief when funding for female soccer at all levels across the country is finally given the respect it deserves," Ms Devlin said.
Ms Devlin, a Matildas' fan "from way back", no matter what happened in the semi-final Newington would always be cheering their Tillies.
"This is where it all begins. I used to play in the schoolyard and in the backyard with my brother. This is where you first fall in love with the game."
FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SEMI-FINAL: Australia v England in Sydney, Wednesday 8pm.
