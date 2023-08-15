Moorabool could get a new puppy farm, if a planning application for a Myrniong-Korobeit Road property gets the nod.
The proposal would see a 21-hectare cleared grazing area continue to be used for cattle, with the addition of a four-bedroom home, dog runs, and a large shed for dog breeding and sales as well as farm equipment storage.
Documents lodged with council show that no more than six Staffordshire Bull Terriers (excluding puppies) would be on the site at any time, and they were expected to have three litters a year.
Based on an average litter size of six pups, the business could be dealing with around 114 dogs a year. Based on the current price of $1500 -$5000 for a pure-bred Staffy, the operation could bring in more than half a million dollars a year.
Moorabool planning officers recommended councillors reject the plan.
A report to Wednesday night's Development Assessment Committee said the proposal would lead to a proliferation of dwellings on relatively small blocks in the rural area, which also serves as a water catchment.
Moorabool planning staff also said the property's primary purpose - to farm 30 Angus cattle - also did not justify putting a house on the land.
"Some of the concerns with the application are related to the capacity of the land as farming land being used for residential purposes," a report to Council said.
"(There are also concerns about) the narrow allotment, wastewater disposal system and soil degradation, water catchment quality and land management."
Stoney Hut Creek forms part of the property boundary and flows into Pykes Creek Reservoir, 1.5km away.
The owners are listed as the Portelli family from Brookfield - a suburb of Melton.
"George Portelli and his family have been breeding Staffordshire bull terriers for 15 years and are seeking to grow their business," a report lodged with the planning application said.
"(Six dogs) is considered to be manageable from a commercial and animal welfare perspective, and will allow the dogs to socialise and form strong bonds with the other dogs.
"It's noted that the Moorabool Shire's adopted Domestic Animal Plan allows for up to five dogs to be kept in a rural area without a special permit.
"Six dogs contained within a regulated and contained environment would provide less nuisance than five dogs allowed to run free on a private property, which is acceptable under current Council regulation."
The document said a 79 metre long external dog run would be located 270m from the front of the property with six pens and an enclosed exercise yard.
Authors also said the pens would be made from Colorbond, with the dog run and exercise yard enclosed in 1.5m high hay bales.
The pens would be located more than 500m from the nearest neighbour's home.
"Each day, after the dogs are removed from their overnight kennel within the main building, the pens will be cleaned, washed down and disinfected," the document said.
"All dog waste will be bagged and removed.
"When puppies are due, the mother will be kept indoors in the main kennel building for approximately one week prior to birth, where environmental conditions, health and welfare can be managed, and bedding checked and changed daily.
"Cameras will observe the dogs at all times."
The council report said the January 2022 application had been advertised and no objections were received.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.