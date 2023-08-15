Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Darren Weir has met with Racing Victoria integrity officials at Flemington on Tuesday.
Weir, who saddled up Prince of Penzance, which became Michelle Payne's winning Melbourne Cup ride in 2015, is believed to be meeting officials in relation to an inquiry on the historic use of electrical devices on three racehorses
Weir has been working a pre-horse trainer at a property at Baringhup, between Ballarat and Bendigo, since a four-year disqualification for 'possession' of three electrical devices (jiggers) expired on February 6.
RV stewards reactivated the inquiry after new evidence, CCTV footage of Weir using a jigger on racehorses Red Cardinal, Yogi and Tosen Basil weeks before the 2018 Melbourne Cup, was played before a hearing at the Warrnambool Magistrates' Court last December. The inquiry has been ongoing the past nine months.
In a statement issued to Racenet.com.au on Tuesday, RV said "the stewards have been active in following lines of inquiry in relation to their reactivated inquiry and have interviewed multiple persons."
"We can confirm that the inquiry has progressed, with the stewards aiming to have the matter resolved as soon as they are able to," it said.
IN THE NEWS
Racehorses pre-trained or spelled at the property must be stabled at a licensed premises (racing stable) for a minimum 28 days prior to competing in a race.
"Mr Weir is not a disqualified person and thus is treated in the same manner as a member of the public," RV said in a statement last May.
"Members of the public are permitted to handle horses prior to them entering racing stables."
Racenet.com also reports it is understood Weir's former stable manager Jarrod McLean and ex-stablehand Tyson Kermond met with RV Integrity officials in recent days.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.