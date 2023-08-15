A Ballarat couple with a notorious history of animal abuse face prison time for keeping a large number of sick and starving cats in squalid conditions.
Kon and Liudmila Petropoulos appeared via video link in the Victorian County Court, where they were found guilty of more than 40 charges relating to the welfare of animals in their possession.
In 2020, the pair were found to have kept 27 cats and kittens in cramped and unsanitary conditions and in various states of ill health.
They also sold sick kittens to several people, who then had to seek veterinary treatment for conditions including ring worm, feline chlamydia and different infections.
When investigators attended the Petropoulos' home, they found cats and kittens living in cramped cages, with many forced to sit or sleep in litter trays.
After the RSPCA seized eight visibly ill kittens on July 10, 2020, a vet found they were suffering from several contagious conditions that would have been visible to their owners for at least a week.
The Petropoulos' also failed to provide adequate documentation for the kittens they sold - including evidence of de-sexing, microchipping and vaccinations - and also failed to have a health management plan in place to care for the kittens.
Prosecuting lawyer Krystyna Grinberg said the Petropoulos' had a long history of mistreatment and keeping animals in confined spaces.
She said the current charges of cruelty had occurred barely a month after the couple had been banned from conducting a domestic animal business in the Geelong Magistrates' Court.
"It is an ongoing pattern of cruelty," she said.
"Mr and Mrs Petropoulos [have] showed their desire to conduct their business above all else."
Ms Grinberg said a prison sentence would be suitable for the couple given their previous history of defying court orders.
Defence counsel for Kon Petropoulos said while the kittens were in a distressed state, they had recovered after treatment, and their was no evidence to suggest they had been euthanised or suffered from long lasting health effects.
Because of this, he argued it wasn't the most severe example of animal cruelty.
While Mr Petropoulos had prior convictions from 2014 onwards, his lawyer said he had been an upstanding citizen until he reached his 50s.
Defence counsel for Liudmila Petropoulos said barring the recent animal cruelty offences she had a clean criminal record, so a fine would be appropriate punishment.
They said the 40-year-old, who came from a middle-class Russian family, was the carer for three school age children as well as Kon Petropoulos.
While defence counsel for the Petropolous' said they would struggle to afford a significant fine, the court heard that Liudmila Petropolous was the owner of two properties located in Mount Pleasant and Soldiers Hill.
Judge Anne Hassan said she was "thinking" of jail sentences for the two cat breeders, who she deemed to be equally guilty of the offences.
"They just don't think the law applies to them," she said.
"This is a longstanding cruel and exploitative business, for the animals and the people buying them."
The RSPCA Victoria's chief inspector Michael Stagg said the ruling sent a message that animal cruelty would not be tolerated by the courts or wider community.
"RSPCA is determined to stamp out illegal breeding and rearing of animals and we are pleased the comprehensive investigative work by our inspectorate has been validated in court again," he said.
"We call on all Victorians with information about animal cruelty, or those concerned about suspicious animal sales to make a report to the RSPCA, and for people to remain vigilant when it comes to buying a pet."
The court was adjourned until August 25 for further sentencing, and the Petropoulos' were instructed to attend in person.
