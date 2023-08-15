Fancy cancelling your next holiday to Fiji? Then get your foot off the accelerator.
A Ballarat driver is $817 worse-off after being clocked at more than 40kmh over the limit at the weekend.
Highway Patrol officers said the car was recorded at 130kmh in an 80 zone during Operation Focus and the driver would also lose their licence for six months.
Sergeant Craig Kelso said at least 15 vehicles in the immediate Ballarat area were detected at 25kmh or more above the speed limit - and would cop infringements worth $529-$721 as well as a loss of licence for three to six months.
Another 115 vehicles were detected travelling at 1-25kmh faster than they should have been. Even at 10kmh over the limit, drivers can expect a $385 fine and loss of three demerit points.
"Given the cost of living at the moment, fines are expensive," Sen Kelso said.
"It's just not worth speeding.
"Getting a fine is a burden on families that are already doing it tough.
"There's a financial cost - and there's also a human cost."
While the Friday-to-Sunday blitz was mainly designed to catch out impaired drivers, the statistics pointed to speed and defects as bigger problems.
Police said four drink drivers were identified - including two who were supposed to have no alcohol in their systems. That was from 4819 breath tests across the City.
One driver tested positive for ice from 131 random drug tests over the three days.
A whopping 37 'canaries' - or vehicle defect notices - were handed out.
Sgt Kelso said these included everything from broken headlights to bald tyres.
"The big thing that stands out in these figures is speed," he said.
"Remember speed does kill - but at the moment the risk is compounded by weather conditions.
"It's a recipe for disaster.
"There's been a big spike in serious injury collisions across this region in the last few weeks.
"It looks like driver error has been the reason for a lot of these crashes including speed, distraction, fatigue, not driving to the conditions and so on."
So what were people's excuses for speeding?
"Busting to go to the toilet is a big one. We hear it all the time," Sergeant Kelso said.
"People try to justify speeding in their own minds, but at the end of the day there is no justification.
"If you need to get somewhere on time, just plan ahead.
"If you have to leave 10 or 15 minutes early, just do it. You need to prepare for unexpected delays along the way."
Again, unregistered vehicles also featured heavily in the figures, with 24 discovered.
Three vehicles were impounded, nine drivers were unlicensed - and seven had suspended or disqualified licences.
Sgt Kelso said all up there were 266 offences detected - with trucks accounting for 22 and motorbikes four.
Operation Focus involved four booze buses in the City of Ballarat and included members of the State, Moorabool and Ballarat highway patrols as well officers from the Road Policing Drug and Alcohol Section.
Meanwhile, Operation Earlybird kicked off on Tuesday morning with Moorabool Highway Patrol pulling over a driver in Balliang East clocked at 148kmh in a 100 zone.
Sgt Kelso said their car was impounded and licence immediately suspended.
They were among three Moorabool leadfoots given tickets on day one.
In Ballarat, five penalty notices were handed out - including one for a driver detected at 110kmh in an 80 zone.
Three drivers were caught at more than 10km over the limit in Gillies Road Miners Rest - and another on Ballarat-Maryborough Road.
The operation will continue this week - focussing on feeder roads across Ballarat, Pyrenees, Moorabool, Hepburn and Golden Plains.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
