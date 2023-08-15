Hordes of farmers from Western Victoria rallied on foot and tractor along the steps of Parliament House in Melbourne on Tuesday to deliver a clear, direct message to the government, "stop the towers."
They want the proposed VNI West and Western Renewable Link transmission lines projects to either use a different route, or if that's not possible, go underground, instead of over their farms.
The planned VNI West project would see the construction two 500-kilovolt transmission line towers, throughout regional Victoria, including on farms to Ballarat's north and in NSW.
The alliance against the project believed its go-ahead would cause irreversible environmental, social, and economic damage within their regions.
Instead, they're asking for the lines to be built under ground or find an alternative route, what protesters refer to as "Plan B," either put it underground or find an alternate route.
The Nationals leader, David Littleproud, spoke at the rally showing his opposition to the towers. Siding with farmers and regional communities, he called on the Labor government to listen to protesters.
"The Nationals will continue to roll out a motion in the senate to have a senate inquiry, because Victoria is at the epicentre of this, it is a virus that's spreading right up the east coast," Mr Littleproud said.
Federal Member for Mallee Dr Anne Webster also urged the government to listen, particularly those in the agriculture sector.
The flow-on effect is Australian families pay more at the checkout ... their energy bills are also inflated to pay for infrastructure costs for these transmission lines.- Dr Anne Webster
"Projects such as the Victoria New South Wales Interconnector West (VNI West) compromise the livelihoods of our farmers and the biosecurity and productivity of their land," Dr Webster said.
"The flow-on effect is Australian families pay more at the checkout through higher grocery prices, while their energy bills are also inflated to pay for infrastructure costs for these transmission lines. It just multiplies the cost-of-living pressure on Australian mums and dads."
Brothers Martin and Arch Conroy, from Ballan had protested the project for the past three years and are now beyond frustrated that it's still up for consideration. But Archie was confident their perseverance would put a stop to it proceeding.
"It won't go through, because we're here to fight it, but we're not only one part of it, we've got our generation and then the next generation will come up and be fighting this right to the end," he said.
He said the topic in his town had turned neighbour against neighbour, and family against family, and since the government wasn't coming to the party to discuss alternatives, they needed to bring the discussion to them.
"They're still not listening, so that's what we're here today for," Archie said.
"We're all here to make a point to the government, that this project in it's present form is not right."
Rally co-organiser Cate Lancashire said the powerlines would cut their way through prime agricultural land in the Central Highlands.
"They're also going to add to the fire risk in Victoria and destroy natural habitat and ecosystems," the Ballarat woman said.
"Can I just ask the people of Melbourne to think about their food bowl in country Victoria and if they lose that, they lose food with low food-kilometres."
Heidi Lang from Marnoo said she felt excited about the trip to Spring Street.
"It's exciting. It's like the Hunger Games (film). All the districts are aligning to go against the government," she said.
"It's very moving for me that everyone is coming together."
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
