A big ol' pothole on the Drummond Street and Mair Street roundabout in front of the Ballarat Base Hospital had been there for a while - so how quickly could it get fixed once council knew about it?
Instead of complaining on social media, we decided to give Snap Send Solve a test run.
The app is meant to make it easy to alert councils to problems like potholes, damage, or graffiti.
The City of Ballarat began using Snap Send Solve last year, and according to the advertising copy, it really is as easy as sending through a photo and a location of your problem (also - your email address, and you're encouraged to give the app location permissions, keep that in mind).
The app sends a notification to a council team, which then forwards it on to whoever's in charge of fixing it - for this roundabout, it's VicRoads, as Drummond Street is an arterial road.
The app promised to keep us up to date on any council responses, and you can earn "fun" badges every time you make a report - gamification comes for us all in the end, even civic pride.
So after driving past a six-inch deep pothole in front of the hospital for a couple of days, The Courier decided to go back and get a picture, then send it through Snap Send Solve to see what the response time is really like, at least for an issue in the CBD.
After making the report at 7.40am on Wednesday, by 11.40am it had been referred with "kind regards" from council to VicRoads.
On Thursday morning, the pothole was still there.
Some people have mentioned online that after sending through a report, their potholes were fixed within 36 hours.
Lo and behold, within that 36 hour period, the pothole was filled in, with a fresh patch job that had been finished fairly recently.
We'll keep an eye on the pothole over the next few days, particularly as the weather worsens.
While it's reassuring that a pothole on a significant corner near a hospital in the CBD can be fixed quickly through Snap Send Solve, one wonders what the timeline is like for rural roads, or roads under council control.
Watch this space for more exciting pothole adventures in Ballarat.
