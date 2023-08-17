Almost a decade ago, residents called for a guide for how Ballarat's centre would grow, reflecting the community.
A master plan with four years worth of work from 2015 has been been "redirected" to other projects and now council are working on another CBD 'framework'.
When asked about a document four years in the making, called the Ballarat Health, Knowledge and City Living Precinct Draft Master Plan, the council's growth and development director Natalie Robertson said the council was working on "the CBD Urban Design Framework".
"This will incorporate significant background information compiled during creation of the Ballarat Health, Knowledge and City Living Precinct Draft Master Plan," she said.
"In the process of creating the Ballarat Health, Knowledge and City Living Precinct Draft Master Plan in 2020, it was determined that information gathered could be redirected towards other projects, including the Housing Strategy, Neighbour Character Study, and the CBD Planning Controls."
The City Living Precinct Plan went through several stages before stalling in 2019/2020.
The council did not disclose why the plan did not move forward.
The plan originated from the Ballarat community wanting a master plan to reflect the residential character of the area.
In mid-2015, there was a co-design workshop where more than 100 community members and stakeholders contributed followed by a background and issues paper in 2017 with 70 contributions.
Between 2017 and 2018, one-on-one workshops to discuss ideas and opportunities were held with stakeholders before a draft master plan was released for community consultation.
The next stage was further strategic work for the final master plan, which did not eventuate. The last update in October 2019 stated the precinct plan needed three further pieces of strategic work including a Neighbourhood Character Study, Ballarat Skyline and Views Study and an urban design framework for higher density built form for its final draft.
The council did not disclose the cost of this four-year process due to the work being in-house and no external consultations needed.
However, at least 170 residents spent time providing feedback on this now-folded master plan.
The Ballarat Housing Strategy, a framework for managing population and housing growth, is expected to go before the council this month.
The other plans, Neighbour Character Study, and the CBD Planning Controls, are upcoming.
The Urban Design Framework will help guide the overarching Ballarat Planning Scheme - Ballarat's statutory decision-making document for development in the municipality.
Unless an amendment is made to the Ballarat Planning Scheme, these plans can only act as guides and are not binding.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
