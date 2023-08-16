The Courier
Flood recovery grants awarded for community reserves

Nieve Walton
Nieve Walton
August 16 2023
Volunteers at the Daylesford Museum and Historical Society are hoping key upgrades will mean they spend less time worrying about the rain.

