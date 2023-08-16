Ballarat's extraordinary young people were celebrated at an awards ceremony last week, recognising their contributions to the community.
The annual Ballarat Youth Awards saw the individual efforts of 95 young people recognised across 10 categories.
Keeley Johnson and Jasmine Goon were named as the winners of the major awards for aged 18 to 25 and 12 to 17 respectively.
Ms Johnson received an award in recognition of her work with Keeley's Cause, a charity started by her to provide iPads to children with learning difficulties.
She began the charity at the age of 13, having autism herself and wanting to improve schooling outcomes for others like her.
"I help kids with autism and disabilities by giving them iPads. The iPads help them with their learning and communicating," she said.
"The idea came from me. I didn't want anyone to struggle, or go through what I went through."
What originally started as a small fundraising sausage sizzle to provide two iPads quickly ballooned, Ms Johnson's mother Sharon Murphy said.
"We are hitting almost the 400 mark Australia-wide. Businesses, organisations and individuals have the opportunity to sponsor iPads as well," she said.
"Keely wants everyone to know where their money went and who it supported. You get to meet your recipients if you sponsor iPads.
"This charity has never been about Keely, it has been about making sure that no one has to struggle like Keely did."
Keeley's Cause has now raised almost $300,000 in total.
Ms Johnson said she most enjoyed "seeing kid's happy", and encouraged any other young people with an idea on how to improve their community to "just do it".
Winners of the other categories are as follows:
