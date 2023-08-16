The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Youth Awards 2023 celebrate Ballarat excellence

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated August 16 2023 - 10:51am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat's extraordinary young people were celebrated at an awards ceremony last week, recognising their contributions to the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.