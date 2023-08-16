An expanding part of the western Ballarat area is slowly having its park activated with "important facilities".
City of Ballarat has launched the tender process for the next stage of Sebastopol's MR Power Park.
The park has undergone works thanks to the MR Power Park Masterplan to help activate the western part of Ballarat.
Mayor Des Hudson said Sebastopol is a thriving community, and providing facilities for residents to use is essential.
"It's great to deliver many different and important facilities for MR Power Park to allow it to be a space for all, and an important space for the surrounding residential areas," he said.
This stage is an installation of a water drainage basin near Morgan Street, which will be a starting point to the wetlands and boardwalk at MR Power Park.
In May, excavation began for the process as well as tree removal, with more than 30 trees removed as a part of the project.
The 36 cypress trees were removed to widen and raise Morgan Street as well as installing pipes for water flow from Crown Street and Kossuth Street.
In April, the newly developed skatepark and basketball court were opened at the reserve.
During storm events, the basin can hold up to 30,000 cubic metres of storm water and delivers best practice water quality objectives.
Residents recently saw the off-leash dog park at CE Brown Reserve in Dowling Street in Wendouree closed due to flooding from a broken pipe on Monday, August 14.
In the 2023/24 budget, Ballarat council have flagged $1.77 million for drainage projects across the municipality.
The council refer to MR Power Park as "a vital community facility" for Sebastopol residents.
The large open space at MR Power Park sits right on the cusp of a residential growth zone. There are now many residents living near the park, that was once just paddocks.
The delivery of the MR Power Park drainage basin is part of the long-standing Ballarat West Precinct Structure Plan developed in 2016.
Implementation works will be funded by the City of Ballarat using developer contributions raised under the Ballarat West Development Contributions Plan, a plan that provides a vision for the sustainable development of Ballarat's west.
MR Power Park will also have a $750,000 gross pollutant trap to help catch litter.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
