Hepburn's Andy McKay appears to have the Central Highlands Football League goalkicking award in his keeping.
Or does he?
He has 70 goals - 11 in front of Gordon spearhead Adam Toohey with one round to play.
McKay's home and away season is over.
McKay has missed the past two rounds after having surgery for compartment syndrome - a serious leg injury, which features extreme pain caused by a dangerously high pressure build up in muscle.
Toohey has finished the season with a rush after kicking just seven goals in five games from round eight.
Since then he has booted 26 goals in four outings, including two bags of eight.
Toohey lines up against Ballan at Gordon on Saturday and would need to kick a personal best to catch McKay.
He has never kicked 10 in a game.
Other leading goalkickers:
OTHER NEWS
RESERVES LEADERS: Kirby Neville (Dunnstown) 44, Billie Leskosek (Buninyong) 42, Anthony Grace (Springbank) 40, Patrick McGuigan (Learmonth) 30, Jame Spicer (Springbank) 29
UNDER-18 LEADERS: Nathan Jolly (Waubra) 47, Jack French (Daylesford) 44, Charlie Walton( Rokewood-Corindhap) 32, Zachery Dally (Beaufort) 32, Declan Jones (Rokewood-Corindhap) 30, Flynn Batrouney (Buninyong) 30
UNDER-15 LEADERS: Jy Phelps (Springbank) 44, Ziggy Dark (Rokewood-Corindhap) 38, Noah Pace (Ballan) 34, Jed Fenwick (Ballan) 30, Harrison Welsh (Beaufort) 29, Lucan Knowles (Clunes) 29
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
