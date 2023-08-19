In the Ballarat district we have six species of pigeons. Two are introduced and four are native.
One of the natives is the common bronzewing, once almost unknown in Ballarat, but now gradually increasing.
A recent sighting of three common bronzewings in an older suburban part of Ballarat South, shows that this species is becoming more at home in the closely settled parts of the city where lawns and exotic plants dominate.
As well as the three common bronzewings in Ballarat South, there were also twelve crested pigeons, all apparently attracted to regular provision of seed by one or more local residents.
While the provision of bird seed has probably been responsible for the unexpected suburban presence of these pigeons, the common bronzewing has been slowly but surely moving into parts of Ballarat where it was once never seen.
Its main food is seeds found on the ground. These include seeds of grasses, pines, wattles, broom, gorse and thistles. It feeds on grain in poultry yards too.
The common bronzewing is sometimes found in the open parkland on the western shore of Lake Wendouree, as well as in the nearby Botanical Gardens. It was unknown there about 20 years ago. This area is very much dominated by exotic vegetation, with no special increase of any seeds that might be attractive to native pigeons.
While the common bronzewing and the crested pigeon are becoming more common in Ballarat, the spotted dove (turtle dove) seems to be scarcer than it once was. The same may also be true of our other introduced pigeon, the rock dove (feral pigeon), at least as far a suburban Ballarat is concerned.
Rather similar to the common bronzewing is the brush bronzewing, which still occurs in scrubby forested country on the edge of Ballarat, but is not increasing locally.
Our sixth local pigeon is the peaceful dove, which remains restricted to northern parts of the Ballarat region, around Clunes and Campbelltown.
The mauve splitting waxcap is a colourful mushroom that lives up to its unusual name.
A handsome small species about 25 mm across, it is a striking mauve colour, and its smooth, waxy looking cap splits quite deeply in five or six places as it grows.
Its stem is mauve too.
The mauve splitting waxcap is not common in the Ballarat district, preferring higher rainfall areas. Local naturalists have seen a few at Korweinguboora this winter, while another was spotted at Ross Creek at the end of July.
The species has had a recent change to its scientific name, but in almost all books it is Hygrocybe lewelliniae.
This hakea is growing in our garden, and we are trying to work out its name. It is possibly Hakea sericea, but it might be Hakea decurrens. Those two seem difficult to tell apart. T.D., Cambrian Hill.
The two species you mention are indeed difficult to tell apart. They were originally grouped together as Hakea sericea, but were later separated into two species. The Victorian one is now Hakea decurrens, or bushy needlewood. Hakea sericea is not found naturally in Victoria.
The differences are rather slight, relating to the angle of the leaves, the hairiness of parts of the flower, minor measurements of the flower, and a few other aspects.
Both species have white flowers, but any with a pink tinge are most likely Hakea decurrens. As with most similar pairs of plants, the differences are probably more distinct when the two species are seen together, enabling direct comparison.
