Where the duty of care lies was a murky question Tess Pearce had long raised in a system promoting human rights principles for people living with disability and mental ill-health.
Tess, a fiercely passionate disability advocate, was grappling with this personal dilemma. Well-known for her bubbly nature and willingness to always helps others, Tess had also been struggling with darkness behind her smiles.
She has questioned a focus on consumer choice in disability support services when such a person was also "vulnerable or unable to practice unimpaired decision-making".
In particular, Tess questioned care options when a person with disability was experiencing "suicidal ideation or persecutory delusions".
Tess died by suicide last year, one month shy of her 30th birthday.
This push-pull on consent and empowerment was an issue Tess explored deeply in university studies - she had the marks to study law but chose social work where she felt she could make a bigger impact.
Tess' mother Sandie Pearce, supported by friends such as Karen Robinson, are determined to keep advocating on behalf of Tess and the work she had started.
Ms Pearce said Tess' depression was too often widely dismissed as frustration for the physical limitations of her cerebral palsy. They argue these were separate disabilities and needed to be treated as such.
"Tess was one of the smartest people I know," Ms Robinson said.
"Tess taught everyone she knew by who she was. Her smile and face could light up a room but within that there was so much hidden. Tess wanted people not to judge.
"It was not Tess' disability that caused her depression - Tess had cerebral palsy and she also had depression. It was easy for some people to make assumptions Tess was down because of this. She had depression that needed to be treated in it own right."
Ms Robinson was the first to hire Tess as an administration worker for Karden Disability Support Foundation before Tess went to university.
Tess was "a wizz" and started developing rosters then helping to lead orientation and advice to staff with her lived experience.
Once Tess went to university and lived in Melbourne, she struggled to gain employment.
Ms Pearce said Tess was a person "continually propping up the world" but she too often felt she was a burden.
While Tess had an impressive academic record, both at high school and in her university studies, Ms Pearce said her daughter was in the "too hard basket" for employers.
Her feelings are extensively documented in poetry and journalling written by Tess and shared with The Courier.
"I am intelligent. I can say this with such confidence because it is the thing I have held onto so tightly, and gathered as much evidence to prove to others, for my whole life," Tess wrote.
"...I've struggled with depression for most of my life. I know the routine...What is usually not in routine is feeling like my brain cells that the cerebral palsy left intact are dying...I'm not me anymore."
Ms Pearce said the systems supporting people with disabilities must change.
She is sharing Tess' writings as a way to push for change with Tess' voice.
"This is not just surface change. It needs to be holistically and recognised in the times when people are not okay in the system," Ms Pearce said.
"There has to be a happy medium on rights and consent and the system has to allow for that.
"In Tess' photos she radiated joy. She had a beautiful face but there was sadness."
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Tess was a big advocate for BeyondBlue: 1300 224 636 or beyondblue.org.au.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
