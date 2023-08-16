The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Sandie Pearce calls for change on disability, mental health care

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
August 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandie Pearce (right) with friend Karen Robinson are carrying on an awareness mission of improved care in the legacy disability advocate Tess Pearce, who died by suicide. Picture by Adam Trafford
Sandie Pearce (right) with friend Karen Robinson are carrying on an awareness mission of improved care in the legacy disability advocate Tess Pearce, who died by suicide. Picture by Adam Trafford

Where the duty of care lies was a murky question Tess Pearce had long raised in a system promoting human rights principles for people living with disability and mental ill-health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.