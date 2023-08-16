Beaufort will have a new-look senior coaching set-up in the CHFL next year.
Mitch Jenkins is calling an end to his time as joint coach.
However, in welcome news for the Crows, Jenkins will play on with the club.
He also confirmed Daniel Jones would remain in the head coaching role for a second season, with the final leadership structure still to be determined.
Jenkins has been coaching for four years at Beaufort
He worked in partnership with former North Ballarat teammate Brendan Howard for three seasons - including 2020, which was abandoned owing to COVID-19 - before Jones, another former North Ballarat player, stepped up to join him this year.
Jenkins said finding the time required for the role while fulfilling the needs of bringing up a young family and meeting other commitments were behind his decision.
"Four years is a fair stint. I'm ready to pass on the baton," he said.
He said it was re-assuring for him that Jones was continuing on.
Jenkins said he was looking forward to "just" playing.
"It's quite appealing. Hopefully I can play more regularly than I have over the past two seasons."
Injuries have restricted him to five games last year and nine this season.
Jenkins said he had enjoyed his time as coach despite not the success everyone had hoped for.
"I've appreciated the opportunity and am grateful for the support I've been given. It's been amazing," he said.
"For me it's all about the relationships you build.
"It's been an unbelievable life experience, especially being able to do it with two of my best mates.
"What I will say is hats off to anyone who coaches in country footy."
Jenkins joined Beaufort in 2016 as a dual North Ballarat City premiership player in the BFNL and played in a premiership with Beaufort in 2018.
Beaufort has been without a win this season, with two draws its best efforts.
The Crows have not won since round six last year.
While there have been no public announcements yet, there is talk of other changes in CHFL coaching ranks for 2024.
There is a strong possibility there will be more non-playing coaches across the 17 clubs.
THE Courier CHFL player of the year voting continues in camera.
The voting was last published after round 13, with the winner to be announced at the CHFL best and fairest count and presentation night at Ballarat and District Trotting Club on Wednesday September 6.
Leaders after round 13 were:
SMYTHESDALE'S Woad Yaloak Recreation Reserve has been booked as a back up venue for the opening three weeks of the CHFL finals.
The ground has been used regularly over the past two seasons as alternative home venues for Ballan and Rokewood-Corindhap.
It was also the venue for an elimination final last year.
