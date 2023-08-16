The Ballarat Cricket Association will move both its under-17s boys and girls competitions to Tuesday nights this season as a way of giving more youngsters an opportunity to play the game.
The move to new times is hoped to allow young cricketers to play fresh on Saturday in higher grades, rather than have a full day of both junior and senior matches.
BCA operations manager Josh Pegg said the new times would allow for more clubs, and players, to participate at junior level.
"We think it's a good change to take the under-17s away from the Saturday which frees them up to be able to play senior cricket in the afternoon," he said.
"We also think this will provide more opportunities for the under-15s to be part of the club. We hope it will bring even more players into the clubs.
"It can be a very long day for under-17s if they are playing both the morning and the afternoon. There's also kids who are working as well and might like an opportunity to do that Saturday morning, this change means they can do that and still be involved with the club."
Pegg said while numbers had remained steady in the recent years, this would hopefully see more young players take up the game.
"We haven't seen a drop off, but we think this going forward will free up more options for kids going forward," he said.
"There are some under-15s who will want to play 17s, so they will now be able to play across both grades and it will free up those better under-17 players to play fresh on a Saturday afternoon.
"Hopefully the Tuesday will also free up some turf grounds which might allow for more games on those as well.
"It's been approved through the board, hopefully it works well for seasons to come."
The BCA will hold its annual general meeting on August 30 where it is expected full dates, including the opening round (expected October 7) will be ratified.
"Once we get through the AGM, we'll start fixturing the season which we hope to have finalised by early September," Pegg said.
It is also expected that two divisions will be able to be scheduled in the women's competition, with the top grade to be fixtured alongside the men's First XI fixture.
"Last year was an a good start to the women's cricket and this year we're actually hoping to be able to have two divisions," he said. "We're looking to line-up the first division of the women's cricket with the First XI of the men's competition
"Not every first division will likely have a team this season, but we are definitely getting closer."
