Nick O'Brien and Ben Dodd are among key figures facing a race against time to be fit for Central Highlands Football League finals.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble has been waiting to learn whether O'Brien has recovered well enough from a fractured hand play against Clunes at Snake Valley on Saturday.
Scoble is desperately keen for O'Brien to get one game under his belt before the Saints line up in an elimination final.
The former Essendon AFL player, who was Carngham-Linton's marquee recruit, has managed just six games this season.
He has not played since round eight.
Scoble said O'Brien's general fitness was okay, but there was nothing like match fitness.
Carngham-Linton also has an injury cloud over Jarrod O'Brien (general soreness) and uncertainty about the extent of a knee injury for Ted O'Brien.
The Saints hope to regain Matt Knight and Tarun Raven after missing Saturday's loss to Hepburn.
Bungaree is eager to get Dodd back.
He was at the peak of his form when he suffered a quadricep strain in round 12.
Dodd had been the Demons' best player over a period of five rounds, having for the first time since joining the club last year managed to get some on-field continuity.
Bungaree will most likely be without Tom Wakefield (foot) against Skipton at Bungaree win Saturday, with Demons leaning towards resting him.
However, Joel Gallagher is a chance to return after a game in the reserves. He has not played seniors since round six.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
