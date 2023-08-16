The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Gordon gets its first doctors in a century

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
August 17 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's not easy doing a story with Gordon's first doctors in 100 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.