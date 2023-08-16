It's not easy doing a story with Gordon's first doctors in 100 years.
Trade was very brisk - and the waiting room full - at the combined bulk-billing GP clinic and pharmacy on Tuesday.
Dr Mohsen Shojae is one of the first Gordon-based doctors in living memory, and sees patients from 8am Mondays and Tuesdays, while Dr Taha Al Jassim covers Wednesdays and Thursdays.
"We're hoping to extend it to every day by the end of the year," Dr Mohsen said.
"We have a pharmacy next door and pathology here from 8am to 11am Monday to Thursday - so it's a one-stop shop
"We're also a bulk-billing clinic so there is no out-of-pocket fee for patients here."
While the clinic already gives standard immunisations, staff are working towards being able to give COVID vaccinations, and want to secure the regular services of a female GP.
The existing doctors have different specialties including skin checks, skin biopsies, chronic health and mental health.
Dr Shojae has a background in paediatric and geriatric care, and is also able to conduct appointments in Persian, while Al Jassim has a long and diverse background in emergency, intensive care, anaesthesia and other Australian medical settings after graduating in Jordan.
Pharmacist and centre-brainchild Daniel Eskander said the chemist and clinic worked well together.
"For example, if a medication is out of stock, I can talk to the doctor who prescribed it straight away and we can discuss prescribing something else," he said.
"We communicate well.
"The service is also very quick here.
"At the moment you don't have to wait days to see a doctor, they're taking on new patients - and we have been able to fill out last-minute scripts as well."
Mr Eskander said the Moorabool community had opened its arms to the new business - which began as a conversation with the neighbouring post office operators during a casual trip through town a few years ago.
Moorabool Council approved the planning permit in late 2022, the pharmacy opened in April, with the first GP arrived in late June.
"It's been about two years in the making," Mr Eskander said.
"It's been really good in Gordon. The people are friendly. Everyone wants to support what we're doing.
"This model - with a GP inside a pharmacy building - makes sense in Gordon because there are just no other services like this in town."
So why Gordon?
"We recognised it was a growing town - and its vicinity to Melbourne, Ballarat and Ballan made it attractive as well," he said.
"We knew we could get staff from, say, Melbourne if we had to.
"It can be very hard to get experienced staff if you are too isolated."
The Revive Pharmacy chain is spread across regional Australia, with other outlets in St Arnaud, Penola, regional New South Wales and Queensland.
Between signing stat decs and dispensing prescriptions, staff at the Urquhart Street centre also sell everything you could expect from a modern country chemist.
The shelves are full of not just medicine but makeup, mouthguards, false eyelashes, skincare, scent diffusers, shoes, stationery, vitamins, umbrellas, childrens toys and even toilet paper.
Gordon has a general store, but no supermarket.
The next nearest medical centre is in Ballan, which is connected to Gordon by a twice-daily public bus at 7am and 7pm.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land.
