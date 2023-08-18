The Ballarat Bulldogs have their sights set on another premiership victory, but this week promises to be their toughest test in many years.
The Bulldogs will clash with Ferntree Gully at Piranha Park in Coburg on Sunday for the Fida Community Cup Grand Final day,
There's no doubt Ferntree Gully will go into this game as favourites having twice knocked the Bulldogs off this season, but there's plenty of hope in the Bulldogs camp it can be third time lucky this week.
Coach Gary Sternberg said the team is chock full of confidence after a convincing semi-final win over Cranbourne at the weekend.
"We've been in both games when we've played Ferntree Gully this season, but they've got us by three or four goals each time," he said.
"They play a lot differently to us, they tend to like it contested and in close whereas we like to run the ball a bit more.
"It's a bigger oval this week, which I think really does suit our style of play. We'd really love it to be a fine day, that would be a lot better for us."
Half-forward-wing Zac Burzacott said having played in four winning grand final previously, he would love to win this week again.
"I think we showed we were fast last week, it would mean a lot to win this again."
Sternberg said he couldn't be more proud of what the team had achieved this year.
"Proud is an understatement," he said. "We're a team that has a lot of players involved and we make sure everyone gets a go.
"We've got some players who do need some special care and some who find it difficult to move, so with us giving everyone an opportunity, to play off in a grand final is a magnificent effort.
"I still think we can win, in fact, not only think, I think we will."
The Ballarat Bulldogs versus Ferntree Gully Fida Community Cup grand final is at Piranha Park (Coburb Oval) with the match kicking off at 11.40am.
Entry on the day is a gold coin donation with food available. It is a strictly non-alcohol event.
