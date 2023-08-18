It's going to be a bittersweet ending for Ballarat City's men's team, who will play their final game in the NPL3 when it travels to face North Sunshine Eagles.
The opportunity exists for them to get off the bottom of the table, but it won't be enough to save them from relegation, having gone down narrowly the past two weeks.
North Sunshine is the team that ensured City's survival last year when the Ballarat team scored a thrilling 3-0 victory in the final game of the season, unfortunately the poor start to this year means City were always playing catch-up and can't rely on another miracle.
During the second half of the season, City has set a standard it needs to maintain over the summer months and into next year's competition, wherever it may be.
They have shown since the mid-year mark that they can match it with the best, last week the prime example, losing to the top side - and now premiership team - on essentially the last kick of the match.
Fingers crossed for the club that playing-coach Michael Trigger hangs around for next season. With Trigger they have a talented on-field leader and importantly, an off-field tactician who can devise a game plan that works the team.
A win in Saturday's final match of the season on the road will be just reward for a strong second half of the year. And if Beaumaris does Ballarat City a favour in beating Geelong, it will mean they finish off the bottom of the ladder.
The match is at Larissa Reserve, North Sunshine with kick-off at 3pm.
The Ballarat City State League 2 women have a bye this weekend due to the World Cup final and will meet top-team Avondale at home next weekend.
Results have fallen beautifully for the Sebastopol Vikings in the past week, but they'd still be keen to put last week's late horror show behind them when they meet Fawkner.
The Vikings' 26 points for the season will be enough for them to remain in State League 3 next year, but they'd still like to finish their home season with a win against a struggling opponent.
Fawkner sits second bottom on the ladder, six points behind the Vikings, but with a much worse off goal difference. It means Sebastopol cannot fall below their opponents over the final two weeks of the season, even if they lose this week.
But the Vikings should not be thinking that way after giving up what looked a certain three points last week in losing to the Western Eagles. The Vikings led 2-0 after 80 minutes only to give up three goals in the final 15 minutes of the game the points.
If ever a result would have fired up the coaching staff, this was the one. They cannot afford to do that again this week, even if they cannot lose their position.
This won't be an easy contest however, with these two sides playing out a 2-2 draw earlier in the season, but the home ground advantage should work for the Vikings, who will be determined to give their home fans the send-off they want.
Saturday's match is at St George's Reserve from 3pm.
OTHER NEWS
Two matches to go in the State League 5 season for Ballarat, and two big road trips await, starting with a trip to face Deakin University.
For a number of weeks, Ballarat has known its fate in State League 5, unable to move up, unable to move down.
This week presents an opportunity for Ballarat to stay inside the top seven and possibly give it a chance to push up towards a top six finish in the last game.
Deakin sit just three points behind Ballarat on the ladder, but has a much stronger goal differential. It will see this as an opportunity to move up a place.
Ballarat had a convincing win at home earlier in the season, getting up 3-1, but this should be a lot tighter.
Saturday's State League 5 clash is at Deakin University, top field from 3pm
Is Creswick a genuine threat for the Ballarat District Soccer Association Division 1 premiership this season? We will find out for sure when it clashes with competition leader Ballarat North United Black.
Creswick has been strong all season, particularly in junior grades, but the senior team has shown plenty and is now certain to be playing off in finals.
But this weekend will be the big test against a United side which has just lost the one match all season.
These two sides last met back on May 28 and that day it was United winning 4-2. Competition golden boot leader Nicholas Johns was the hero with a hat-trick.
In other matches this weekend, Forest will be looking to maintain its top three position when it clashes with Victoria Park, Vikings are at home to Bacchus Marsh and Maryborough hosts Daylesford.
In the women's competition, Ballarat North United meets Forest Rangers, Ballarat meets up with Bacchus Marsh and Vikings are scheduled to travel to Creswick.
