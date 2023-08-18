On paper it looks like a lower-table clash, but the match between WestVic's State League 1 women and Werribee could have huge implications for both sides.
With the make-up of next season's State League still to be determined, it is possible that up to three teams could be relegated from Division 1 at the conclusion of the season.
This leaves both WestVic and Werribee in the firing line of possible relegation, despite WestVic being five points clear of the bottom two sides, with just two matches remaining.
Werribee sits just one point ahead on the ladder, meaning a result for either team will go a long way to securing their place in the top flight for next season.
When the two sides earlier in the year, WestVic got the job done 3-2, with Kate Van Der Schyff, Cecily Frost and Hannah Maloney getting the score sheet.
Importantly both Van Der Scyyff and Frost are back in goal scoring form having both got on the scoreboard last weekend in the drought breaking win.
A sixth-victory of the season here will go a long way to securing WestVic's position, despite a tough final round clash with second-placed Yarra Valley to come. Opponent Werribee has a tough final round ahead against Knox, so it would be unlikely it could pick up points to finish the year.
The men's team has a bye this weekend before its final match of the home-and-away season next weekend at home at home against Collegians-x.
