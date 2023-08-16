A Creswick mother provided a false statement to the police to "protect" her son from getting in trouble with the police.
The 50-year-old woman, who will not be named as she did not get a conviction, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with providing the false statement after an incident in April 2022.
On the afternoon of April 19, 2022, police spoke with the woman at the Creswick address after her car's windshield had been smashed in.
The woman told the officers at her address, and later in a recorded interview, that he ex-partner had hit the window of her car with a golf club, causing the damage.
Two days later the ex-partner was arrested and taken to the Creswick police station, where he was required to attend Bacchus Marsh Magistrates' Court over the matter.
During the investigation into the incident, police watched CCTV footage from the address, which showed the woman's son carrying a golf club towards the car.
The woman later told police that although the footage showed her son carrying the golf club, it was her ex-partner who did the damage.
On April 29, 2022, the woman then called the Creswick police station and told the police it was her son that damaged the car.
She was arrested in May 2022, and told police in an interview that she "didn't want my son to get into trouble", and "my poor son shouldn't be the one copping this".
The woman initially appeared in court charged with the crime of perjury, which carries a harsher sentence than giving a false statement and is dealt with in the higher County Court.
However at Wednesday's proceeding, the charges against the woman were reduced to providing a false statement.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said she would place the woman on a diversion program, as she had a very limited criminal history.
IN THE NEWS
The magistrate also reiterated the importance of being truthful to the police.
"It (providing a false statement) has two impacts, one on police resourcing... I am not told whether his (ex-partner) charges were withdrawn, but he would have had to come to court to get those charges withdrawn," the magistrate said.
"While you made amends and corrected the statement 10 days later, for him the process would have been much longer.
"You have acted in a misguided way by trying to act in his (her son's) best interests. I think going through this process has had a deterrent effect upon you."
The woman was placed on a diversion and ordered to pay $700 to the Blue Ribbon Foundation.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.