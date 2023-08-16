Two drivers on the same section of the same road - just 24 hours apart - have been clocked at almost 50kmh over the speed limit.
Moorabool Highway Patrol officers nabbed the leadfoots on days one and two of Operation Earlybird - a blitz focused on the region's feeder roads into Ballarat and Bacchus Marsh.
A driver in Ballan Road Balliang East was clocked at 148km in a 100 zone early Tuesday - and a second driver at 149kmh in almost the same spot before dawn on Wednesday.,
Sergeant Craig Kelso said each had their vehicles impounded at a regional (more expensive) impound yard at a cost of $1006.
He said one of the drivers already had a suspended licence.
"Their cars have been impounded and they're now both going to the Magistrates Court' at a later date," Sergeant Kelso said.
"These drivers face a significant period of time off the road.
"On top of any fines imposed by the court, they must also pay the impound fees to get their cars back."
The Balliang East end of Ballan Road has little or no lighting, and is teeming with animals.
"I've seen deer down that road recently," Sgt Kelso said.
"There's also a multitude of wildlife such as kangaroos, plus cows, horses, sheep.
"The weather was frosty and foggy (on Wednesday) and most drivers would have slowed down.
"Driving at this speed in the dark is just reckless stupidity."
According to Traffic Accident Commission data (1987-2023), Balliang East is the deadliest locality in Moorabool, with at least seven road fatalities.
Another three have happened on roads in neighbouring Parwan, and one each in Rowsley and Balliang.
The Ballarat and Moorabool police service areas operation has also detected a total of two vehicles travelling at 25 to 30kmh over the limit - and a whopping 17 at 10 to 25kmh over.
Another common area for leadfoots this week has been Gillies Road in Miners Rest.
Others have been pulled over on Ballarat-Maryborough Road.
Operation Earlybird is part of a back-to-back blitz on western Victorian roads leading into spring and beyond.
Operation West Connect returns on Thursday across an area spanning Geelong, Warrnambool, Horsham, Ballarat and Bendigo.
Two more operations focused on speed and heavy vehicles will take place next week before Operation Talladega gets going on August 25.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.