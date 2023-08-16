The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Ballarat man denied bail after allegedly stealing from pharmacy

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
August 17 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bail has been refused for a man alleged to have smashed open a glass door during an early morning raid of a Delacombe pharmacy to steal prescription medication.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.