Bail has been refused for a man alleged to have smashed open a glass door during an early morning raid of a Delacombe pharmacy to steal prescription medication.
Paul Haseloff, 51, appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to apply for bail following his arrest the night before.
The Golden Point man was alleged to have smashed the glass door of the Delacombe UFS at about 4am on August 13 - and was allegedly seen on CCTV with a plastic shopping bag stealing medication from behind the counter.
When police arrived at the scene of the burglary, they found a hammer on the floor nearby the smashed window, and were able to get two DNA samples, which are pending forensic analysis.
Police then allege at about 7.30am on the same morning Haseloff was involved in a crash on Whitehorse Road in Mount Clear, driving the same station wagon seen on the CCTV footage.
The court heard Haseloff was found after the crash inside of the car, with a plastic bag of medication next to him.
The officers who spoke to him did not question him about the burglary as it occurred hours earlier.
Police searched Haseloff's Golden Point address and another Mount Clear address on August 15 in relation to the burglary.
During the search the police found the station wagon alleged to have been used in the burglary, as well as clothes matching the ones seen on CCTV.
As police were searching the Mount Clear address, Haseloff arrived and was arrested.
Haseloff was also charged with stealing petrol from Main Road Ampol, and stealing number plates.
Haseloff's lawyer told the court there were "triable issues" in the police's case, such as whether he had the stolen number plates in his possession.
IN THE NEWS
The lawyer said the case would also be delayed pending the return of forensic evidence, which the police could not provide a time line on.
Magistrate Ronald Saines said he was unsatisfied Haseloff met the exceptional circumstances required to make bail in his situation, considering his 20 pages of criminal priors and history of breaking court orders.
"I accept that some possible areas of dispute are identified, however it appears to me that the prosecution have a relatively strong case," the magistrate said.
Haseloff will reappear in court on September 4.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.