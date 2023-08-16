A call for respectful debate comes out of the Hepburn Shire meeting as councilors decide on official stance for the upcoming vote.
All councillors voted for the council officially support the voice.
While this is the official stance, individuals are able to campaign or speak publicly about either side of the debate.
These comments need to be made as individuals.
The council has also committed to helping residents access information about the referendum.
Councillor Lesley Hewitt, who passed the motion, said she was pleased the council was supporting this decision and hoped others would continue to gather information so they can inform their vote.
"All of the polls are showing there is a group of people who are undecided," Cr Hewitt said.
"Read and talk to people and think seriously about what you are going to vote for," she said.
Cr Hewitt said it was important to have respectful discussion on the topic.
Councillor Tessa Halliday said she also encouraged people to be mindful and respectful when discussing the voice.
She said many people were affected after the debate surrounding the same sex marriage plebiscite .
"It is very important to talk about and encourage people to be mindful, this will be ongoing even after the vote, the trauma will be there," Ms Halliday said.
After the public question at the City of Ballarat May council meeting, mayor Des Hudson said they council did not have an opinion either way.
He said councillors had not had a discussion about it.
Deputy mayor Amy Johnson told the meeting she "would like to see the City of Ballarat leave it to individuals to make up their minds" because debating the issue in the council chamber would "create more division than is necessary".
"I think it would be a really, really poor idea to have it put out in this forum," Cr Johnson said.
IN THE NEWS:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.