St Patrick's College denies 'workplace issues' amid investigation

St Patrick's College principal Steven O'Connor has admitted "we don't always get it right" and school leaders "(fell) short of our standards" amid an investigation into a senior staff member and allegations of a toxic workplace.
The Commission for Children and Young People is investigating the staff member for not following appropriate procedures in dealing with a student complaint.
The investigation also came amid claims of "workplace cultural issues" which have allegedly seen many teachers leave over recent years.
In a letter to staff and parents on Wednesday, Mr O'Connor rejected claims of workplace issues and paid tribute to staff and students.
"St Patrick's College strongly rejects the claims of workplace cultural issues and we are proud of the continuous improvement in the gender equity of the staff, as reflected within the recent appointments of staff within the College's Positions of Leadership (POL) cycle," Mr O'Connor wrote.
"The proportion of female staff occupying Key Management positions has increased by 10 per cent since 2017. Our current Workplace Gender Equality Agency report shows that there are 202 employees, and 93 of these are female, or 46 per cent of our staff.
"We have plans to increase that even further, with the support and encouragement of Women@SPC, a network of employees within the College community who support and aim to advance the positive culture of respect and equality of women in the workplace."
Mr O'Connor said academic outcomes and median VCE study scores had increased in recent years, as had NAPLAN results, and the school was committed to continuously improving teaching and learning through research-driven and evidence-based practices.
IN OTHER NEWS
"We don't always get it right, and I have a genuine sense of sadness when we, as a College, whether that's students, staff or parents, fall short of our standard. But I match my sadness with a determination to fix what we can, and to do better next time. That's what a school is, it's about learning, sometimes that is learning from mistakes," he wrote.
He said there were "challenges which naturally occur as a part of adolescence" and the school would continue to work with families to address issues as they arise.
"Our staff seek to contribute significantly to the formation of young adults who are confident, compassionate, respectful, authentic, relational, and optimistic about the future and their place in it, and the contribution they will make to society," he wrote.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.