The City of Ballarat is on the hunt for a consultant to review the council's existing strategy, plans and policy documents.
The council's infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall confirmed the tender advertisement for a consultant.
"The review is designed to guide the creation of a Strategy and Policy Framework, which would ensure consistency among Council's strategic documents and ensure compliance with the Local Government Act 2020," she said.
This is the first time the council has had a review outsourced since the Local Government Act 2020 was implemented.
"[The review] is to ensure that the work the City of Ballarat is currently doing or planning to undertake will contribute to the long term goals and aspirations of our community," Ms Wetherall said.
"The City of Ballarat currently has more than 200 guidance documents, with one of the key outcomes to include reducing the overall number of documents."
The budget and scope of the role will be determined by the tender process, however the tender opportunity post reveals some details of the role which appears to be quite significant when it comes to the strategy's and guides for the operation of Ballarat.
The description for the consultant is "to categorise all council guidance documents into a hierarchy of documents based on the level of significance of each guidance document. From this is derived the responsibility for approval (council or CEO) of each strategy, plan, masterplan or policy".
Council will need the consultant to outline a set of general principles with which all guidance documents should observe, and identify a clear and concise hierarchy register of all council strategic documents.
The consultant will also need to recommend redundant strategic documents and how these can be ''cleaned up'' and reduce the overall number of guidance documents.
Applications close on Wednesday, August 23.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
