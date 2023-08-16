The Ballarat Regional Athletics Centre will have three runners compete at the National Cross Country Championships which will be held at Stromlo Forest near Canberra.
Eliza Lepair has been named to compete in the women's open event while Ben Mornane and Josh Johnston will each take part in the men's under-20 race, with both events to be run on August 26.
Meanwhile, the Ballarat Regional Athletic Centre held its annual Lake Relays on the weekend. The Lake Relays give the opportunity to compete as a club unit, one of the rare events of the season.
The day was dominated by both Eureka and Ballarat YCW
In the A Grade men, the team consisting of Augustus Barton, Ben Mornane, Ben Stevens, Joshua Johnston, Charlie Chandler and Jordan Mayston stormed home ahead of Ballarat YCW.
IN THE NEWS
In the A Grade Women it was YCW who dominated the field to win gold with Rose Ashman, Aria Violini, Erin Childs and Eliza Lepair taking away the title from Wendouree.
The next major event is through the Ballarat Harriers who are holding the annual 10km VicPark run on August 26.
