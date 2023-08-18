In the 2022/23 financial year, almost $380 million worth of planning applications passed through the City of Ballarat council.
The 2022/23 financial year had the highest number of subdivision lots since at least 2015, according to data from the Victorian Planning Authority.
The 775 planning permits issues helped yield 4271 subdivision lots, a peak not seen in almost a decade. The only year coming close was 2020/21 with 3004 subdivision lots.
The 775 permits also resulted in 166 dwellings, a massive drop from the previous financial year, 2021/22 which resulted in 500 dwellings.
In the previous year, 2022/23, there were 804 planning permits issues with 1798 subdivision lots.
The amount of subdivisions outmatched Greater Bendigo which had more planning permits (989) issued but fewer subdivision lots (973).
In Ballarat, the month with the most applications was August 22 with 102, the lowest was 52 in January 2023- these months matched with Greater Bendigo, with the fewest applications in January (55) and the highest in April (129).
So far in the 2023/24 financial year, City of Ballarat has had 36 applications with an estimated cost of $15 million. Out of the 36 applications, it could result in some 59 subdivisions.
Regional Development Victoria projects a population of 145,900 by 2036 in the Ballarat local government area.
City of Ballarat council are planning for further growth in the region through the Ballarat Planning Scheme and also upcoming strategies such as a major housing strategy.
All levels of government have been attempting to tackle to ongoing housing crisis.
Major development areas include Lucas, Bonshaw, Brown Hill, Winter Valley, and Miners Rest, and the council also has the Ballarat West Growth Area precinct plans to help deliver about 18,000 new houses.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
