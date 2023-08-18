The Courier
City of Ballarat have two huge years of subdivision approvals

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
August 19 2023 - 8:00am
In the 2022/23 financial year, almost $380 million worth of planning applications passed through the City of Ballarat council.

