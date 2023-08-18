One of Clunes' most significant private homes has been lovingly restored to honour its 153-year past.
Clare Ryan and her husband Scott Hunter redesigned and renovated the bluestone and brick home in the former goldfields town after purchasing it in 2017.
"We've worked for five-and-a-half years, so a labour of love, really, from the front right to the rear, inside and out has been updated lovingly," Ms Ryan said.
The Service Street property, which sits proudly on a hill, was included in John Templeton's initial township survey of Clunes in 1858.
The Crown sold it to the town's Fraser Street chemist and druggist John A. Shrigley on October 6, 1860, and the bluestone house was built in 1870.
A record states the house is distinguished by its bay windows and is one of very few local houses constructed of basalt.
"A characteristic villa residence, distinguished by its basalt construction and architecturally more sophisticated than most local residences of this date," the record states.
"This residence forms a critical part of the Service Street streetscape, one of the most intact areas of 19th century buildings in Clunes."
A brick extension was added to the house's rear in 1933.
Ms Ryan, a nurse, and Mr Hunter, a retired plumber, are the property's third owners, having bought it from the Fraser family in December 2017 for $650,000, records show.
They named it Peppercorn Estate after its historic tree.
"I think it's not just a significant home in Clunes, but I think probably in the Central Highlands," Ms Ryan said.
While renovating the house to its former glory, they kept the original features including fireplaces in every room - all of which still work- doors, floorboards, pantry, timber window architraves and dual cast iron wood oven.
During the project, the couple found old items including crockery, five $1 notes in the original pantry, a bottle with glass stirrers inside believed to have belonged to Mr Shrigley.
A piece of timber etched with the name 'Bert Payne' and dated is believed to have been the tradesperson who built the 1933 extension.
Another reminder of the house's past is a set of original front door keys, which Ms Ryan has framed.
"We didn't find gold but we found some interesting treasures," Ms Ryan said.
She said the house was amazingly intact and tradespeople could not believe it still had straight walls.
The house consists of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study, formal and casual living areas and five-car garage. A separate red brick building, built in 1933, could be transformed into accommodation.
It has four bluestone cellars; one at the rear with internal access via a ladder, and three at the front.
Ms Ryan and Mr Hunter, originally from Melbourne, are selling the property to be closer to their family.
"We thought this would be our forever home but you know how you plan for things to be fluid," Ms Ryan said.
"My calling is to be closer to family. The project is finished and we've lived in it completed."
Biggin and Scott Creswick and Clunes listed the property last week with a price tag of $1.9 million. It sits on 2044 square-metres of land.
Sales executive Katie Minchinton said Peppercorn Estate was the most outstanding period home she had ever listed for sale.
"There's only a couple in Clunes at this standard, this being one of them. There's some interesting older houses but nothing in this condition. It's been left intact for so long and then lovingly restored without mucking it up," Ms Minchinton said.
She said the property would receive interest from across Victoria and interstate, adding people were still making tree changes.
An appointment must be made to view Peppercorn Estate.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.