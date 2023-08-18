The final six might be set with two weeks to go in the home-and-away season, but there's still plenty to play for in the Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade netball season.
This round is a chance for five of the top six teams to get their structures rights leading into finals action, with all of those sides to meet teams who's season will come to an end at the conclusion of next round.
Remarkably, no side in the finals race clashes with another team in a similar position this weekend, with the closest contest, on paper, being the match between fifth-placed Redan and eighth-placed Melton South.
These two sides met just over a month ago with the Lions just getting the job done by four goals 42-38. It was far from a convincing performance form Redan though with both goalers struggling to hit the target, combining for just over 50 per cent accuracy.
Melton South, meanwhile, were right on target throughout the game with both shooters going above 80 per cent.
What it shows though is the mid-court of Redan looks the stronger of the two. If the Lions goalers get on target they should win this one well.
Sunbury will be riding high after its big defeat of North Ballarat last weekend. Granted, the Roosters were understrength, but you can only beat who you are up against and Sunbury did that well.
This week, back at home, Sunbury should have far too much fire power against Bacchus Marsh.
There are a few decisions that need to be made in the Sunbury camp. Will it rest a few players? Or use the game to put the structures in place they will need for much bigger tests to come in the next few weeks?
Either way, Sunbury will win this game well against the struggling Cobras who will be keen for the season to end as soon as it can.
Darley also has a similar decision to make this weekend and next. With North Ballarat's shock loss last week, it means Darley cannot miss top spot.
This week's match against Melton should provide it with a chance to get its structures in place as well, but if ever a team had some players that deserved a rest, it is this one.
With Darley to clash with Sunbury in the final round next weekend, this is the last chance for both clubs to get some rest into some players.
That Darley versus Sunbury clash next week does open the door for Sebastopol to finish top three, but first of all it will need to get over the top of Ballarat.
The Swans will miss the finals but have shown they can match it at times with the top sides. Sebastopol wouldn't want to take this lightly, but should still win.
Lake Wednouree could still technically finish fifth in Redan loses its last two games, but it is likely it will hold its position in sixth no matter what happens in the final two games.
The Lakers should be too strong for East Point, but their biggest interest will be just on who they might face in a couple of weeks times in the likely three versus six elimination final.
