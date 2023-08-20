Cuts to Victoria's visiting teacher program could leave Blake Tonkin without the support he needs to thrive in the classroom.
Blake, 11, is blind, and two mornings a week a visiting teacher works with him in his classroom, providing support not just to Blake but his integration aide, teacher and family.
State government cuts to the visiting teacher program have cast uncertainty over the future of support for Blake and hundreds of other students with a disability across the state.
Blake's visiting teacher works with him in the Catholic education system but spends equal time employed in government schools, and if she loses her job in the state system, Blake's mum Kate Diamond-Keith fears the visiting teacher will be forced to find another job, meaning they too will lose her support.
Victoria currently has 118 visiting teachers, but 85 could lose their jobs amid budget cuts. Education authorities have confirmed a core of teachers specialising in hearing and vision impairment will be retained, but Ms Diamond-Keith said all of the specialist visiting teachers had been involved in redundancy talks.
"The government wants to replace the visiting teachers with 'inclusion coaches' but they will work with the schools and not directly with students," Ms Diamond-Keith said.
"This will put more pressure on classroom teachers. The visiting teachers now directly support students but this new position is just to support teachers."
Blake's visiting teacher teaches him braille, how to use the assisted technology that he needs, social skills and much more.
Each year when Blake gets a new teacher, they also must learn the technology and how to translate lessons into a format accessible to him, which the visiting teacher helps with.
And with Blake heading to high school in 2025, the visiting teacher is already supporting Ms Diamond-Keith in talking with potential schools about her son's needs.
"Being blind is extremely rare in a child, so a classroom teacher most likely will never have taught blind child before," she said.
She fears that if teachers cannot cope with the needs of children in the classroom they will be "left in the corner with an iPad".
"Education is so crucial to employment, a key to employment and to our kids being fully functioning members of the community," she said.
"These visiting teachers are so critical ... but they want to go to general inclusion officers who will not specialise in a specific disability ... with no idea about an individual child's need."
The Australian Education Union Victorian Branch said the decision to cut visiting teacher jobs in the middle of an already severe teacher workforce shortage "didn't make sense and was deeply misguided".
"This decision will have a very real impact on outcomes for these students and will leave staff in schools, who are already struggling with excessive workload, without the support of highly qualified expert teachers," said AEU Victorian Branch president Meredith Peace.
"Visiting teachers are an integral part of the education system and provide education, support and assistance to some of the most vulnerable students in schools, including students with physical disability, visual and hearing impairments, autism and chronic illness.
"They work closely with classroom teachers, education support staff, and families to help ensure that the students most in need are educated and supported to reach their full potential."
A state government spokesperson denied vulnerable students in schools would be worse off under the changes.
"When fully rolled out, these reforms are expected to create up to 1730 jobs, including additional teachers and support staff with formal training in inclusive education," a spokesperson said.
"Importantly, a specialist visiting teacher program will remain in each of our four regions, alongside a core workforce of specialised vision and hearing-impaired visiting teacher roles - meaning students will continue to access the expert support they need to thrive at school."
With 32 visiting teacher roles expected to remain, it means there will likely be just eight specialist visiting teachers in each of the four regions across the state.
"Consultations on these changes are ongoing - but our objective has always been to make sure that students get better, more tailored, and consistent support," a spokesperson said.
The reforms will increase the number of students supported to more than 130,000 - or around 21 per cent of students - up from the current Program for Students with Disabilities, which supports around 29,000 students.
It is hoped many of the visiting teachers who lose their jobs will be redeployed into school-based positions.
