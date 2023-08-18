Two top-four positions are on the line in a thrilling conclusion to the Central Highlands Netball League A Grade.
Incredibly, coming down to the final round of the season this weekend, two matches will have a direct impact on which clubs take the coveted top-four positions on the ladder.
While Learmonth is safe on top, and should complete an unbeaten home-and-away season when it faces Waubra, all other spots in the top four could change hands.
Springbank, which has a bye and will get four points, and Rokewood-Corindhap are both guaranteed to finish inside the top four, but their positions could change, while Daylesford and Beaufort will fight for that last position, with the Bulldogs potentially finishing anywhere from second to fifth.
It is at Daylesford where the drama will play out with the home side to clash with Buninyong.
Last week the Bulldogs were shock losers to Newyln, and suddenly this match takes on huge significance.
All season long, Daylesford has sat inside the top four, but could slip out at exactly the wrong time.
Buninyong will be a massive test. The Bombers have won four wins and a draw with Beaufort from the past five matches show they are up-and-about at the right time of the year. Buninyong has really nothing-to-lose knowing that whatever happens here, it will face Newlyn in the elimination final
That spells trouble for Daylesford which has everything to lose if results go against it. This should be a terrific contest that goes right down to the final seconds.
The other huge game of the round is the clash between Rokewood-Corindhap and Beaufort. This is massive for both clubs with the Grasshoppers aiming for a top two position, and all-importantly a chance to avoid Learmonth until grand final day, while Beaufort could steal a top-four spot with a win.
Arguably, this game is most important to the Crows, because a loss will mean they are in a cut-throat elimination final next weekend.
At least Rokewood-Corindhap knows it can't miss the top four, but it will be determined to finish inside the top top two if it can.
In recent weeks the Grasshoppers have seemed the most-likely challenger to Learmonth. This should be a close run thing for most of the game, but Rokewood-Corindhap might just be too strong in the end.
Newlyn will look to carry last weekend's great form into this round when it clashes with Dunnstown, but it actually is one of the few teams that can afford to rest some players if it chooses, knowing it can't miss out on finishing sixth or seventh.
Like a number of clubs in the bottom half of the ladder, Dunnstown has been very competitive at time throughout the year and will want to finish its year on a good note, but the Cats should be too strong.
Learmonth can also afford to rest a few players when it finishes its season against Waubra. The Lakers will have completed the perfect season if they can get the job done here, as they should.
A couple of weeks ago, the final round Bungaree versus Skipton clash looked like deciding the top eight, but now, it's a battle for pride to see which team finishing ninth.
They teams have gone in opposite directions in recent weeks, Skipton has fallen out of the eight, while Bungaree has won its past two games. This should be a close games with both teams keen to finish off the year in style.
At the bottom end of the ladder, Carngham-Linton will be chasing its only win of the year up against Clunes.
Despite a winless season to date, the Saints have been competitive most weeks and they will see this as a huge opportunity against a side which has just won the two games for the year.
Early days, Clunes picked up a draw with Daylesford, but they have struggled for the majority of the season. This could be a terrific game between two clubs desperate to finish the season on the right note.
The final match pits Creswick up against Hepburn. These are two teams that have shown various degrees of improvement throughout the season. Expect another tight match.
