Waning immunity to COVID-19 is "apparent amongst many communities", the region's public health body warns ahead predictions of a spring revival in the virus.
The Courier understands COVID-19's new variant Eris has become a watch-this-space prospect for Ballarat with no major concerns about its spread in the community - yet.
This comes as COVID-19 has continued to create a backlog in elective surgery at Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital. Patients infected, or likely infected, with the virus occupied one third of beds at the hospital amid a peak in May, the latest Victorian health department report showed.
The World Health Organisation classified Omicron variant Eris as a variant of interest on July 19 after a surge in cases across Asia and the United States.
While Eris has run rampant in a US summer, Deakin epidemiologist Catherine Bennett and Kirby Institute's Stuart Turville write in academic blog The Conversation a different pattern might emerge in Australia.
But protection and immunity will remain important factors.
Grampians Public Health Unit has reiterated, via a written statement, up-to-date booster doses for all adults remain vital to safeguard against serious illness. Boosters are encouraged for anyone who has gone six months or more without a booster or testing positive to the virus.
"The best ways to protect from COVID-19 and other circulating respiratory viruses like RSV [respiratory syncytial virus] and influenza are to observe hand hygiene and wear a mask or keep away from others if you're showing symptoms of flu or COVID-19," the statement read.
"If you have any underlying health conditions which make you particularly vulnerable, wear a mask to protect yourself. Perform a RAT [rapid antigen test] and seek medical attention from your GP [general practitioner] if required - you may be eligible for anti-viral medication to reduce the severity of your symptoms."
Free RATs remain available from City of Ballarat via Sebastopol Library.
IN OTHER NEWS
Health experts nationally are warning that Australian communities must remain careful about contracting COVID-19 and that because the virus was no longer classified as a public health emergency this did not mean the threat had gone away.
University of the Sunshine Coast nursing lecturer Matt Mason said it was unlikely the variant was not already circulating in Australia.
"While locally, and globally, the number of infections related to COVID-19 continues to decline this is likely due to a significant decrease in testing, rather than being an indicator of decreased disease activity," Mr Mason said.
"Eris seems to have more transmissibility than other variants and currently, for people experiencing illness with this variant, illness does appear to be mild...Not everyone will experience a mild illness, and significant numbers of unwell people can cause disruption to individuals, families, and workplaces."
