A Ballarat man who smashed windows and assaulted a woman while demanding methadone and money has learned his fate at the County Court in Melbourne.
Christopher Lewis, 42, was sentenced on August 8 after pleading guilty to charges of criminal damage and recklessly causing injury, following an incident in 2021.
On June 19, 2021, Lewis went to a Ballarat East home early in the morning to demand methadone and money from the occupant, a woman known to him.
The court heard Lewis was outside of the property screaming his demands, and when they weren't answered he broke a panel of glass next to the front door.
Lewis left and returned two hours later, where he tried to enter the woman's property through the front door.
The woman came out to stop Lewis, and during a struggle Lewis struck the woman on the forehead. A Chinese porcelain statue was also broken during the encounter.
As Lewis left the scene, he broke the window of a car parked in the driveway belonging to the woman's father. The damage was valued at $450.
The woman was later taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital, and was found to have a small lump on her head.
Lewis was arrested at Sunshine Train Station on July 29, 2021.
The court heard he had caused a total of $1000 property damage during the June 19 incident.
In her sentencing remarks, Judge Kellie Blair spoke on Lewis' early exposure to drug use, beginning with alcohol binge drinking at the age of 12, and cannabis at 13.
In his early 20s, Lewis began using heroin, which spiraled into a 15 year on again off again addiction.
The court heard Lewis had been abstinent from heroin for five years, and since 2017 was part of the methadone program.
Judge Blair said she took into account Lewis' guilty plea and rehabilitation since the incident when handing down her sentence.
Lewis was placed on a community corrections order, which included 100 hours of community work, assessment and treatment in relation to mental health, offender behaviour programs and supervision by the Office of Corrections.
