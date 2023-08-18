The 2023 Central Highlands Football League is back this weekend and The Courier's popular weekly live streams returns.
Each week, one senior CHFL match will be broadcast online, adding to the extensive local football and netball coverage provided by The Courier.
This Saturday, August 19, The Courier, in partnership with SportsPower Ballarat and Redwood Entertainment, will bring you the action from the Bungaree v Skipton match at Bungaree Recreation Reserve.
The match is due to commence at 2.30pm, with the coverage, led by David Brehaut, commencing at 2.25pm.
