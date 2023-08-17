The path has been cleared for another boutique cheesemaker to set up in the Ballarat region.
Moorabool councillors gave the planning nod this week to a $600,000 Warrenheip goat dairy on a "blank canvas" site, close to the shire's Ballarat boundary on Yankee Flat Road.
A farm management plan showed the herd would be made up of 30 Nubian goats - the most popular dairy breed in America.
Council staff originally recommended rejecting the dairy, kid-rearing facility, cheesemaking shed and house as it did not comply with the objectives of Moorabool's Farming Zone.
A council report said keeping 30 goats did not justify having a house on the land, and that too many homes close together would undermine local farming activities.
The officers also raised concerns about water sources, effluent, budgets and the farm's long-term sustainability.
Applicant Dagmar Van Der Linden was at Wednesday's Development Assessment Committee meeting, along with James Robson from EDQ Planning.
The planning consultant told council the eight-hectare site - which fronts Foos Lane - was surrounded by small lots with houses.
"On Foos Lane itself there are eight properties ranging in size from 2.5 to 8.2ha (and) all but two of these lots contain dwellings. That is, the subject title and the adjoining title to the west," Mr Robson said.
"It's evident that the opportunity for broadacre (farming) or consolidation of land is gone in this area.
"This leaves only opportunities for smaller, niche agricultural pursuits.
"We say a (goat dairy) is the best possible agricultural use of the site."
He said the site was "under-utilised" with no infrastructure - and was infested with gorse, broom and other weeds.
He also told the meeting a goat dairy would require someone to live on-site, and a house was "imperative".
Councillors voted to accept an alternative motion, allowing the project to go ahead, but with a long list of conditions.
Mr Robson said the site of the proposed home had been considered at length to mitigate bushfire risk, minimise the impact on native trees and to create access on a small site.
"The detailed land management plan aims to regenerate the land to its ecological values," he said.
"We say this will offset any vegetation removal."
The amended motion allowed 0.3 ha of native plant removal.
